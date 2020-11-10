Telangana Assembly bypolls: BJP leading in Dubbak

Telangana Assembly bypolls: BJP leading in Dubbak after first round

The counting of votes began at 8 am and it is expected to be completed in 23 rounds

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 10 2020, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 10:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao was leading over his nearest TRS rival Solipeta Sujatha by 341 votes after the completion of the first round in the bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana on Tuesday.

Raghunandan Rao got 3,208 votes, while Sujatha secured 2,867 votes in the first round.

Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy obtained 648 votes.

The counting of votes began at 8 am and it is expected to be completed in 23 rounds.

The bypoll held on November 3 has been necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year due to health issues and the TRS has fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate.

Though 20 others are also in the fray, the main contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TRS
BJP
Telangana
Bypolls
Congress

What's Brewing

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

 