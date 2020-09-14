Telangana assembly passes Bill easing building, layout approvals

A Bill to promote transparency and ease for citizens in getting building and layout approvals was passed by the Telangana Assembly on Monday.

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who piloted the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and the Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS) Bill, 2020, said under the legislation, no permissions would be required for residential buildings in plots with upto 75 sq yards.

Rapid urbanisation was taking place in the state with about 42 per cent of the population living in urban areas.

The state government aimed at planned development and provision of appropriate basic amenities in towns and a new municipal Act was brought in last year to herald changes in municipal administration, he said.

It had introduced the development permission management system (DPMS) in 2015 in municipalities to address peoples difficulties and corruption in the process of obtaining permissions for construction of houses, the Minister said.

The present bill had been brought to give statutory powers to the DPMS and to ensure transparency and also make people work with government responsibly through a self-certification system, he said.

"TS-bPASS is a time-bound online approval single-window system with a view to improving transparency and making it easy for citizens to get building and layout approvals, Rama Rao later tweeted.

"Instant approval for residential buildings in plots above 75 sq yards and up to 600 sq yards (height up to 10 metres) will be based on self-certification," he said. Single-window approval would be given to layouts/buildings in plots above 600 sq yards and height above 10 metres within 21 days, he further tweeted.

In case any urban local body or municipality fails to meet the deadline of 21 days, automatic deemed approval would be issued on the 22nd day through online to the citizen, he added.