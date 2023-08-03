T'gana Assembly pays homage to late BRS MLA G Sayanna

Telangana Assembly pays homage to late BRS MLA G Sayanna

On the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao moved a motion condoling the demise of Sayanna.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday paid tribute to late BRS MLA G Sayanna, who passed away in February this year.

On the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao moved a motion condoling the demise of Sayanna. Recalling the four-decade-long political career of Sayanna, Rao said the departed MLA had genial manners.

Sayanna, who represented Secunderabad Cantonment in the Assembly, sought merging of the Cantonment areas with Hyderabad as people of the constituency were not getting civic amenities on par with the city residents, he recalled.

While the state government made efforts in this direction, there is news that the Centre is thinking of merging Cantonments with Nagar Palikas, he said. Sayanna's daughter served as a corporator in Hyderabad.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AIMIM MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri, BJP member M Raghunandan Rao and several other leaders recalled the services of Sayanna as legislator and as a member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board. Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy then adjourned the House for Friday. Sayanna (72), a five-time MLA, died here in February this year following ill-health.

Sayanna was elected to the Assembly from Secunderabad Cantonment in 1994, 1999 and 2004 in undivided Andhra Pradesh and again in 2014 and 2018 in Telangana. He was with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and had later joined the BRS. The monsoon session of the Assembly is expected to be the last during its current term (2018-23).

