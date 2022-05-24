Telangana attracts investments worth Rs 1,000 crore at Davos

Telangana has managed to attract two big investments worth Rs 1,000 crore during the first two days of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos.

Ashirvad Pipes will set up a greenfield facility with Rs 500 crore investment, while UAE-based Lulu Group will start operations in the food processing sector in Telangana with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Aliaxis and the Telangana government represented by its IT and industries minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday, Ashirvad Pipes of Aliaxis will be setting up a greenfield facility with Rs 500 crore in the state. The project is expected to create over 500 jobs for youngsters.

The announcement was made after Aliaxis CFO Koen Sticker met with KTR on the sidelines of WEF. Ashirvad Pipes is also in talks with the Telangana government for setting up a Center of Excellence for Manufacturing in the state.

Lulu Group's Rs 500 crore investment was announced during a meeting between KTR and the company's CMD Yusuff Ali.

KTR handed over the permission documents for the food processing unit to Ali. The unit is meant to export products to foreign countries like Europe. In addition to the present investment, Ali said that they have plans of setting up another food processing unit and “an official announcement would be made soon.”

Ali also said that the Lulu Group is interested in investing in construction of large-scale commercial complexes in Telangana. "We have selected a few areas in Hyderabad in this regard and are in talks with the respective property owners. Our aim is to build an excellent shopping mall of international standards in Hyderabad,” he said.

KTR said that his government is working towards establishing a demand for agricultural and allied products through food processing units. Lulu Group setting up an international level food processing unit will help this cause, he said.

Swiss Re office in Hyderabad

Swiss Re, an insurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland and operating in 80 locations globally, will be setting up their office in Hyderabad in August. Swiss Re's Hyderabad center will start with an initial headcount of 250 and will be focusing on data and digital capabilities, product modeling, and risk management.