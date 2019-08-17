Telangana 'best constable' caught taking bribe

A Telangana policeman who received a 'best constable' award was caught red-handed accepting a bribe, according to an NDTV report.

Palle Thirupati Reddy was a constable at I-Town police station in Mahbubnagar. He received the 'best constable' award from Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Independence Day.

A day after the honour, he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000.

The action was taken by the ACB after a complaint was filed by Ramesh, who claimed he was being harassed by Reddy for bribes to transport sand, even though he had the valid documents.

Reddy was presented before an ACB court and sent to judicial custody.