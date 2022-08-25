Telangana BJP alleges conspiracy by TRS, AIMIM to create unrest

Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have conspired to create law and order problems in the state.

He said it was unfortunate that the chief minister, who should ensure peace and law and order, is trying to create law and problems. Sanjay alleged that this conspiracy was hatched to divert people's attention from Delhi liquor scam and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The BJP leader was referring to the allegations made against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and state legislator K. Kavitha that she was involved in multi-crore Delhi liquor scam.

Sanjay, who is also a Lok Sabha member, slammed the TRS government for allowing standup comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad. He said since the comedian hurt the religious sentiments of people, many states had banned his shows.

"What was the need to allow such a person to conduct his show in Hyderabad," asked the BJP leader.

The MP claimed that the TRS government provided security for Faruqui's show with 2,000 policemen. He pointed out that in the past the comedian's shows were cancelled due to protest by Hindu groups.

"Permitting such a man to perform in Hyderabad was nothing but an attempt to provoke communal sentiments," he said.

The BJP leader also hit out at AIMIM saying it was doing vote bank politics. "Intellectuals and people of the old city of Hyderabad want development but AIMIM is doing vote bank politics," he said.

Sanjay alleged that both TRS and AIMIM have joined hands to hatch a conspiracy to divert people's attention by creating law and order problems. He said people should remain cautious about their conspiracy and act with restraint.