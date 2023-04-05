Telangana BJP chief Bandi detained ahead of Modi visit

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained ahead of Modi visit

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was picked up by a team of police late on Tuesday night from his residence

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 05 2023, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 09:45 ist
Bandi Sanjay being taken away in a police vehicle. Credit: ANI Photo

Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by the police in the small hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers.

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was picked up by a team of police late on Tuesday night from his residence.

The MP's supporters tried to prevent the police from arresting Kumar. Condemning the police action, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy termed as 'undemocratic' the detention of Kumar without citing any reason.

The development comes days ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state to inaugurate various projects.

Sanjay Kumar has been shifted to Bommalaramaram police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits here.

A large number of BJP workers gathered there to protest Kumar’s detention and also raised slogans against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

They demanded Sanjay Kumar be immediately released.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and party's I-T department head Amit Malviya in a tweet said: "In a midnight operation, Telangana police has arrested BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on fabricated charges of being involved in secondary school paper leak. This won’t end well for KCR".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bandi Sanjay
Telengana
BJP
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

Easter in Iran

Easter in Iran

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

 