Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay gets bail in paper leak case

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was granted bail by a local court in Warangal on Thursday. The Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP is expected to be released on Friday morning.

The state BJP leaders and cadre were anxious about Bandi’s bail as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on Saturday to flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express and inaugurate some railway projects besides addressing a public meeting here.

Bandi was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday after the police arrested him on conspiracy charges to bring disrepute to the KCR government with the Class 10 Hindi “paper leak”.

Bandi’s advocates moved the bail petition stating the arrest as illegal and in contravention of procedures.

The bail was granted under certain conditions, including furnishing Rs 20,000 with two sureties, not tampering with witness evidence and cooperating with the investigation.