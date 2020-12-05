Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay who promised surgical strikes, dubs GHMC victory as saffron strike

“We had talked about surgical strikes, but we have executed a saffron strike now,” said Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay visibly exhilarated by his party's staggering performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls.

During his civic body polls campaign, Bandi, who emerged as the Telangana BJP's firebrand face, had announced that if his party wins the mayor seat, surgical strikes would be conducted on the old city areas to remove the Rohingyas, Pakistanis from Hyderabad.

The BJP is widely short of numbers to lay claim to the Mayor position but has shocked the TRS, startled the pollsters by winning 48 seats, up by 44 wards in 2016.

The BJP leader who had alleged large scale misuse of the government institutions by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government for the election purpose said that he is dedicating the BJP victory to the State Election Commission head, and the Telangana DGP.

“The SEC was striving very hard for the TRS, much more than that party activists. The DGP was oblivious to the attacks on the BJP cadres. So, for trying their best to stop the BJP's triumph, our success is dedicated to them,” Bandi told media after the 1 December poll results were revealed on Friday.

While thanking the Hyderabad voters for reposing faith in the BJP and hailing the party cadre's commitment, Bandi stated that the TRS's car (party symbol) would be confined to its shed after 2023 assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters, TRS working president and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao said that they had expected 20-25 seats more. The party in rule in GHMC was confined to 55 seats, much short of the majority needed to take the mayor chair.

“In some places, we were defeated by a very narrow margin. However, we will analyze these results in detail in party forums,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy sent his resignation to the post to the party leadership, while asking for commencing the selection process for a new president immediately.

Though Reddy did not specify the reasons, the resignation comes in the wake of the Congress's electoral failures in the Hyderabad civic body polls and the Dubbaka assembly by-poll last month.