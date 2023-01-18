Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's son booked for assaulting batchmate on university campus

The Telangana police has booked Bandi Bhagirath Sai, son of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, and few others for assaulting a fellow student on a private university campus in Hyderabad.

In an undated video that went viral on social media since Tuesday, Bhagirath was seen repeatedly slapping a boy while abusing him with use of expletives in Telugu. Another boy, apparently a friend of Bhagirath, also thrashed the boy a few times.

The Mahindra University authorities, who have lodged a complaint at the Dundigal police station, have reportedly suspended Bhagirath for the incident.

Reacting on the matter, Bandi alleged that the case against his son was at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to defame him and curb his political growth.

Case filed against Bandi Sai Bhageerath after a complaint from college authorities. He's the son of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. We took up investigation. Notice will be served: Telangana Police senior official on viral video of Bandi Sai Bhageerath beating a fellow student pic.twitter.com/gsZ8HNgo93 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

“Children fight in colleges and become friends again. The same happened here too. What was the need of a case now on a past incident?” Bandi said accusing the CM of trying to ruin students' career in order to target him.

“If you are capable, deal with me politically. Why drag children into your politics? I had earlier condemned the allegations on your grandson. I can reveal his deeds in an hour if I intend to,” Bandi said in New Delhi, while speaking to reporters on the issue.

BRS leader and Telangana Mineral Development Corporation chairman Krishank Manne shared another video of a group of boys, allegedly including Bhagirath, thrashing Sriram, in a room. “Looks like BJP state president Bandi garu's son is on action spree!”

“Do not use politics to shield an unlawful action and assault by Bhagirath, Bandi. You are a liar. You have never condemned BJP dragging children even in your Munugode campaign. You also commented on CM's minor grandson,” Krishank, who was heading the TRS social media wing, said on Twitter, while asking the BJP leader not to defend his son.

Meanwhile, Bandi's office released a video in which Sriram, a batchmate of Bhagirath, was stating that he was hit by Bhagirath for stalking the sister of Bhagirath's friend with personal messages in odd hours.

“When Bhagirath questioned about it, I replied rudely and he slapped me. We patched up later and are friends now. We all forgot about it. It is a closed episode and it is an useless video ..,” Sriram said.