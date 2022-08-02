Telangana BJP chief begins third phase of padayatra in Nalgonda-Warangal belt

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay embarked on the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra from the temple town of Yadadri on Tuesday.

The 24-day, 328 km march, covering 12 state assembly constituencies, would pass through the Nalgonda-Warangal belt, among other areas where the Bharatiya Janata Party is considered weak in the state.

The state BJP chief’s ‘people connect’ programme was relaunched at a time when opposition parties were apprehensive about the next state assembly polls’ schedule.

Technically, elections in Telangana are due only in December next year, but the Indian National Congress and the BJP were wary because chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could call for early polls, like he did in 2018.

Glimpses from the inaugural meeting of #PrajaSangramaYatra3. pic.twitter.com/VqfzG5xQ0V — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 2, 2022

Early elections could deny the opposition, especially the BJP, preparatory time because the party is still building its base in some areas of the state, and is in search of worthy candidates in many constituencies.

Despite that, the saffron party — from its top leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made the trip to Telangana three times already this year, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to state chief Bandi — is confident of claiming power in Telangana in 2023.

Following the BJP national executive meet in Hyderabad last month, various committees were formed to strengthen the party in the state, including a group to attract the dissidents in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Congress.

Frontrunner among such leaders is Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, a senior Congress leader and sitting MLA from Munugodu. Rajagopal, who has been indicating a move for a while now, seemed all set to join the BJP, following his recent meeting with Shah in New Delhi.

The BJP was also hopeful that Rajagopal’s inclusion would benefit the party in Nalgonda, an area where it lacks a strong base. Yadadri, from where Bandi restarted his padayatra on Tuesday, fell under the region. The BJP leadership sent Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as its representative for the event.

The first phase of Bandi’s Praja Sangrama-yatra was held in September 2021 in north-central Telangana, followed by BJP’s win in Huzurabad bypoll. The second phase of the march by the Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP was held earlier this year in south Telangana. Both Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda attended the public meetings held as part of the padayatra.