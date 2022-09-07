Telangana BJP plans campaign against hiked power tariffs, bus fares

Stung by the TRS campaign where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos were pasted on the LPG cylinders to highlight the soaring prices, the Telangana BJP is readying a response with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s face-imposed stickers.

The state BJP is planning to paste these stickers on the electricity meters in Telangana households and in the state-run RTC buses to remind people about “the heavily hiked current and bus fares under KCR.”

Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay told DH that they will also install boards at fuel stations giving a comparison of the petrol-diesel prices in the BJP-ruled states like adjacent Karnataka and Telangana, “and question, why KCR is not following suit after the Centre, slashed its levy.”

The onslaught comes ahead of a crucial Assembly bypoll in Munugodu later this year and the Telangana elections next year.

In its response to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi photos at the PDS ration shops providing subsidy rice, the ruling TRS had, last week, pasted posters with a laughing image of the PM on LPG cylinders with an accompanying message: “Modiji--Rs 1,105”.

A video of these cylinders loaded in a pickup auto purportedly moving in a Hyderabad residential area went viral with even supporters of BJP’s rival parties like AAP in New Delhi sharing it widely.

“These cheap tricks form part of the KCR-TRS’s tactics (to mislead people about the Centre’s contribution to the state and divert attention from problems faced by the public under his rule),” Bandi told DH.

Bandi said that the “domestic electricity charges were hiked 100 percent in Telangana” and the increased bus fares have also overburdened the common man.

“They have pasted Modi pictures on cylinders, we would now do the same with (KCR stickers) on power meters, buses. People should not forget how KCR is troubling them, even as he is pushing the state into a huge debt trap. He is unable to pay the government employee salaries, and pensions properly,” the Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP says.

Following the TRS leader asking voters “to pray in front of the LPG cylinder in their kitchens before they head out to the polling booth and vote the BJP out”, Bandi says they will also appeal to voters to do the same before the power meters at their houses and kick the TRS out of power in Telangana.”