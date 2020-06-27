Telangana blames private labs for massive surge in Covid-19 cases

The Telangana government is holding the private labs responsible for the unnerving addition of Covid-19 positive cases in the state from the last few days.

Out of the 75,308 total tests done in the state till Friday, positive cases are 12349 with a whopping 16.4 percent positivity rate. The national positivity rate is just over six percent.

The latest figures for a single day are even more worrying. According to the Covid-19 bulletin for Friday, 4374 tests were conducted, and 985 samples have tested positive, which means a positivity rate of 22.5 percent. The daily positivity rate at the national level nowadays is around eight percent.

Both the test numbers and positive cases are the record single-day high, until now in Telangana.

Positive cases are being reported in alarming numbers from the middle of June, when the Telangana government has started augmenting the Covid-19 testing numbers, roping in the private laboratories.

The Telangana media bulletins were infamous hitherto for concealing testing figures and Covid-19 situation statistical data as provided by other states. However, on Friday, the director, public health, issued a five-page bulletin, most of it pinning the cases surge on the private labs.

Disparities in actual tests done and records uploaded into ICMR and state portals, pool testing anomalies, contamination of samples, lack of safety measures, untrained staff are among the reasons shown for the positivity rate becoming very high.

According to Dr G Srinivasa Rao, director, public health, many discrepancies were reported in the data uploaded by private labs on Wednesday 24. June, following which four teams consisting of senior microbiologists and health department officials inspected all the 16 private laboratories conducting Covid-18 tests in Telangana. Their reports were examined by an expert committee of microbiology professors and director, medical education.

The committee suspects pooled testing in some labs, where all cases are reported as positive when one is, without conducting individual tests thus cataloging some negative cases also as positive. It also suspects the possibility of sample contamination leading to a high positivity rate.

“Another major concern as seen from data entry into ICMR and state Portals is the disparity in numbers uploaded by all the labs. At one of the labs in a major hospital, the actual number of tests conducted were 3,940 but they uploaded only 1,568 tests and showed 475 as positive. In view of such discrepancies, the positivity rate became very high which would be actually less if figures of all tests done are uploaded,” the public health director asserts.

While stating that the committee recommends stringent action against some of the labs for violating the norms and guidelines, Dr Rao says that the committee would “conduct further inspections to study the problem in detail.”

Lack of safety measures, staff not wearing PPEs, unavailability of safety cabinets, poor hygienic conditions, untrained staff conducting the RT-PCR tests and not adhering to quality control and test validation in some of the labs, were other findings of the inspection reports.

Telangana officials have earlier argued that rampant testing, as carried out in neighboring Andhra Pradesh too, was unnecessary since the virus spread was controlled with the state's effective lockdown.