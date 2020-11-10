Telangana: Close fight in Dubbak bypoll; BJP gains lead

Telangana: Close contest in Dubbak bypoll; BJP gains slender lead after 20 rounds of counting

The counting of votes is expected to be completed in 23 rounds

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 10 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 16:36 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The ruling TRS and opposition BJP were locked in a neck and neck contest in the Dubbak Assembly bypoll and the saffron party gained a slender lead of 240 votes after the completion of 20 rounds of counting of votes on Tuesday.

The BJP was ahead of the TRS in initial rounds, but the ruling party bounced back and secured a lead subsequently.

The TRS was ahead by 251 votes after 19 rounds, but the BJP again managed to gain upper hand after the 20th round with 240 votes.

The counting of votes is expected to be completed in 23 rounds.

The bypoll, held on November 3, has been necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year due to health issues and the TRS has fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate.

Though 20 others are also in the fray, the main contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TRS
Telangana
BJP
Congress

What's Brewing

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

 