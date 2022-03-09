Telangana CM announces recruitment to 80,000 government posts

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced recruitments to 80,039 vacancies in the government and the regularisation of another 11,103 personnel working on a contractual basis with various wings.

Filling up these vacancies would incur an expenditure of over Rs 7,000 crore per annum, to begin with, the CM said in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public rally in Wanaparthy on Tuesday, Rao said that he will make a big announcement in the assembly related to jobs and asked the unemployed youth to turn on their TVs at 10 am.

The Congress and BJP have been targeting the TRS government for some time now over a lack of job notifications and recruitment in the state. The Opposition had also held the TRS government responsible for some of the suicides of educated youth in the state.

Making a statement on the job notifications in the ongoing budget session of the Telangana assembly, Rao said that the reservation for local candidates will be now 95 per cent for all the posts “from the lowest cadre of Office Subordinate to the highest cadre of RDO,” against the 60 to 80 per cent under the previous Presidential Order.

Also Read — Post-bifurcation issues continue to haunt two Telugu-speaking states

Rao blamed “the inordinate delay” on part of the Narendra Modi government for the delay in job notifications. “I myself went to Delhi many times and met the Prime Minister and the President and explained the importance of the (local reservations) issue. Our government made relentless efforts, deploying a team of special officers in Delhi exclusively for this purpose. Due to these endeavours, the amendment to Presidential Order was possible,” Rao said.

The direct recruitment to certain categories of posts, like the Group-I to Group-IV was held up mainly on account of the amendments awaited to the Presidential Order, 2018, the CM said. With the President's approval, the new order was issued last year and the local cadre organisation was completed in August.

“Telangana is the only state in the entire country to achieve 95 per cent reservation for the locals in appointments to the government services,” the CM said.

The CM said that local candidates in one place can also compete for the five per cent open quota in any other district, or zone.

The state has been divided into seven zones—Kaleswaram, Basara, Rajanna, Bhadradri, Yadadri, Charminar, and Jogulamba, covering the 33 districts. With the Telangana elections due next year and the TRS aiming at a hat-trick, analysts say the job announcements, though long overdue, would help the government counter the negative perception among the youth.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: