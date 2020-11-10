Telangana CM announces Rs 50L aid to soldier's kin

Telangana CM announces Rs 50 lakh financial aid to kin of slain soldier

Rao said one member of the family would be offered a government job, based on the qualification, besides a house site to the kin

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 10 2020, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 13:21 ist
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: File Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family of an army jawan from Nizamabad district, who was killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing shock over R Mahesh's death, Rao said he would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country and the state government would stand by and support the family.

In an official release, Rao said one member of the family would be offered a government job, based on the qualification, besides a house site to the kin.

Besides, Mahesh, three security force personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. 

