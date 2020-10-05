Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao convenes meeting on law and order, other issues on October 7

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting with state Home and Forest Ministers besides senior officials on Wednesday to discuss law and order, women's safety, the drug menace and other issues.

"The meeting is expected to discuss at length on law and order situation in the State, women safety, protection of forests, controlling timber smuggling, regulating the use of drugs like ganja and other issues," an official release said.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of state police efforts to check Maoist presence in the state, particularly in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, neighbouring Chhattisgarh, and other districts.

Three Maoists, including two women, were killed in an exchange of fire between the ultras and police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on September 23.

Separately, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between the extremists and police in Kumram Bheem district in the state on September 19 night.

The Bhadradri-Kothagudem police recently said extensive search operations would be taken up in the wake of detecting movement of Maoists and their affiliated organisations in the district and on the borders of Chhattisgarh.