KCR inciting communal riots, claims Bandi Sanjay

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao inciting communal riots to protect his daughter, claims Bandi Sanjay

KCR wants divert attention from debate on the alleged involvement of Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, Sanjay alleged

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 24 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:38 ist
Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi under the guidance of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is hatching a conspiracy to trigger communal riots in Hyderabad by Friday.

Bandi claimed that KCR is orchestrating communal riots in the city and instigating attacks on the BJP workers “only to divert the public attention from the nationwide debate on the alleged involvement of his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam.”

“The chief minister can go to any extent to protect his daughter,” the Lok Sabha MP said on Wednesday, after sitting on a two-hour-long protest at his residence in Karimnagar.

Bandi’s statement comes at a time when a tense situation is prevailing in the Muslim-dominated parts of Hyderabad after the now suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh put out a satirical video seen as hurting the sentiments of the minority community. While the BJP has suspended Singh, its state leaders have either distanced themselves from his comments or maintained silence.

Read | K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter to file defamation suit against BJP leaders

After several protests, and the execrable “Sar tan se juda” slogans by some Muslim youth, additional police forces were rushed to Charminar, Mecca Masjid and surrounding areas. Shops and establishments in the old city were ordered to shut down early.

“The chief minister is not making any attempt to stop the AIMIM goondas. He has restricted the police from taking action against them. KCR is responsible for the maintenance of law and order in the state, but his family itself is instigating attacks on BJP men,” Bandi alleged while addressing party supporters.

The Telangana BJP held statewide protests against the “illegal arrests, false cases, attacks on its leaders, cadres,” a day after its chief Bandi was detained by the police at Jangaon. The Telangana police have also halted Bandi’s ongoing Prajasangrama padayatra, charging him with making provocative statements.

Several BJYM activists were taken into custody and booked in various cases when they attempted to agitate at Kavitha’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday.

Bandi said that KCR got the BJP activists attacked and he was arrested to mollify his daughter, a former MP and present MLC in Telangana. Delhi BJP leaders had named Kavitha as also involved in the scam that is roiling the AAP.

Sanjay said the chief minister was trying to stop the Praja Sangrama padayatra as he was growing impatient with the massive public support for the BJP.

Stating that “nobody can stop him from continuing the yatra,” Bandi said that the BJP rally in Hanamkonda on August 27 to conclude the third phase foot march would take place as planned, attended by BJP national president J P Nadda.

K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana
Delhi
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
BJP
Indian Politics

