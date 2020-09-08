Telangana CM condoles actor Jayaprakash Reddy's death

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 08 2020, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 16:23 ist
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao. Creidt: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday condoled the death of noted film actor Jayaprakash Reddy.

The Chief Minister, who conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family said Reddy acted in several films in a variety of roles and also won people's admiration as a theatre artiste.

Reddy died of heart attack at his residence in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

He was 74 and is survived by wife and a son, family sources said.

