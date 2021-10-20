Telangana CM declares 'all-out' war against drugs menace

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared an all-out war against the drugs menace in the state.

Rao instructed for the constitution of a special cell headed by a Director General of Police level officer to eradicate the problem, while assuring the police-excise officials of all the support in making “Telangana a drugs free state.”

The CM held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with the two department officials to formulate a stringent strategy to control the illegal transport and sale of the banned drugs and other intoxicants.

With reports showing that the use of cannabis (ganja) is on the rise, the CM instructed for a comprehensive action plan to totally eradicate its availability and consumption, “before the situation goes out of hand.”

“We are making rapid development strides in agriculture, drinking water, and the power sector. We have also successfully controlled extremism in the state. Because of the excellent law and order situation we are able to attract huge investments,” the CM said while commending the Telangana police.

“However, it is unfortunate that the availability of ganja, other banned drugs has increased in the state.”

The CM's review comes in the wake of the opposition parties attacking the TRS government over the drug menace. Some localities like the Singareni Colony in Hyderabad have reportedly turned into hubs for ganja and drug addicts. Several Tollywood celebrities too were under probe for allegedly consuming drugs.

Last month, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy initiated “WhiteChallenge”, under which the opposition leader wants celebrities, politicians etc to undergo a test proving that they do not take drugs, and to send out a strong message to the public especially the youth against the menace.

“I have convened this meeting with a lot of pain and concern. If we do not remove this malady, there is a danger of our achievements going to waste. The police and excise department officials should take serious note of these warning bells,” CM Rao said on Wednesday.

The CM noted that WhatsApp groups are being formed by some youth to exchange information on drugs. “Innocent youth are falling prey to drug peddlers and damaging their health; some are even ending their lives,” Rao said, adding that de-addiction is a long, complicated process.

The CM instructed the excise department to strengthen their enforcement wing and flying squads and keep a constant surveillance at educational institutions.

The CM wants more check posts at the state borders to check ganja, drug transport, strengthening of the police-excise intelligence and communication network with provision of required vehicles too.

“Officers showing good results in eradicating ganja-drugs will be given cash awards, rewards and special promotions. Our government is ready to provide anything to you to decimate this threat. Eradicate the ganja mafia and do not spare the criminals whoever they may be,” the CM assured the law enforcement officers.

