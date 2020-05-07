Vizag gas leak: Telangana CM expresses shock

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao expresses shock over over gas leak incident in Vizag

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  May 07 2020
  • updated: May 07 2020, 13:36 ist

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Describing the incident as very unfortunate, Rao wished for the speedy recovery of those who fell ill due to the gas leak, an official release said here.

At least six people have died and around 100 hospitalized after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.

