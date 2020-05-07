Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao expresses shock over over gas leak incident in Vizag

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Describing the incident as very unfortunate, Rao wished for the speedy recovery of those who fell ill due to the gas leak, an official release said here.

Also follow DH live coverage on Vizag gas leak

At least six people have died and around 100 hospitalized after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.