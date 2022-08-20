Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao leads massive rally to Munugode to launch TRS campaign

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday left for Munugode Assembly constituency in a massive rally from here to launch TRS campaign for the upcoming by-election.

Accompanied by some ministers and leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in a bus, chief minister KCR left from his official residence Pragati Bhavan. His convoy of vehicles was en route joined by a large number of cars.

The rally led to a huge traffic jam from Uppal to L B Nagar on the city periphery.

Ministers, MPs and MLAs also left in rallies from various destinations for Chotuppal, where KCR will be addressing a public meeting later in the day.

Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav left Hyderabad for Choutuppal along with 400 vehicles.

Former minister and MLA D Nagender was leading a rally of 300 cars. The rally started from Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

The TRS is holding a massive show of strength a day before union home minister Amit Shah's public meeting in the constituency. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who recently resigned from Congress party and also from Assembly, will be joining the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah.

Rajagopal Reddy has already announced that he will contest the by-election to Munugode seat as the BJP candidate.

State minister Jagdish Reddy, who was supervising arrangements for the public meeting, alleged that Rajagopal Reddy resigned as MLA to get a contract from the BJP-led government at the Centre for his company.