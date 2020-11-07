Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao proposes a 2,000-acre film city near Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced an idea of setting up a film city of international standards on the outskirts of Hyderabad for which the government would allot 1,500 to 2,000 acres of land.

“There are ample opportunities to further develop the film industry here. Plots (in the film city) will be allocated to the film production companies to set up studios with state-of-the-art technologies and to suit needs of the future. Provision will be created at the proposed film city for an airstrip. All other infrastructure facilities will be provided,” the chief minister said.

Prominent Telugu film personalities Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday for a discussion on the development of the film industry and its expansion in Telangana.

The CM instructed that a delegation of officials and film personalities should visit the film city in Bulgaria and prepare a plan for the film city proposed in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna told the CM that shootings have resumed following permissions given by the government and theatres too would be opened shortly.

"About 10 lakh people in Telangana are either directly or indirectly dependent on the film industry. Due to the cancellation of shootings and closure of theaters on account of the Covid-19 restrictions, they lost their livelihood. Resume shootings by complying with Covid-19 guidelines. Open theaters too. The families dependent on the film industry should not suffer more,” the chief minister said.