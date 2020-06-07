Telangana CM to hold review meeting on COVID-19

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold review meeting on COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 07 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 22:12 ist
Telangana CM Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (PTI Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting on Monday to review the measures taken for containment of coronavirus, implementation of the lockdown in the state and other related issues.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4.30 PM on June 8 to discuss matters pertaining to COVID-19 and decisions will be taken accordingly, an official release said. Health Minister E Rajender, senior officials will take part in the meet.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Telangana has been witnessing a major surge in COVID-19 cases, with more than 200 fresh cases being reported on Saturday alone, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 3,496.

On May 31, the state government had extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 even as it lifted the restrictions on inter-state movement of people. Rao will also hold another review meeting tomorrow at 2 PM to take a call on the conduct of class 10 board examinations. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other officials will participate in it, another release added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 