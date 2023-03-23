Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit rain-affected districts on March 23

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would on Thursday visit Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Karimnagar districts to assess the damage to the standing crops caused by untimely rains and hailstorms in the last few days.
Rao would meet farmers and assure them of compensation for the losses incurred, an official release said on Wednesday night. Rao has directed ministers, Chief Secretary and officials of agriculture department to furnish details on the crop damage. The opposition BJP and Congress have urged the state government to extend immediate relief to farmers who suffered losses.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
J&K doctors deliver baby during earthquake tremors
Assam: 819 new teacher posts for tea garden schools
Kansas could soon approve 'born alive' abortion bill
March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai
Animals living with humans evolve similar features
Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn
1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million