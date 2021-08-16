Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao launches Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has stated that he would extend the benefit of Dalit Bandhu scheme to even those Scheduled Caste families with a government job.

On Monday, Rao announced the launch of his brain-child programme intended for the economic empowerment of Dalits at Shalapally village in Huzurabad assembly constituency, where by-elections are necessitated.

The seat held by former health minister Eatala Rajender fell vacant recently after he resigned from the TRS and also the assembly membership. Eatala later joined the BJP and is expected to be the Saffron party candidate. The former colleague is posing a big challenge to KCR in the impending polls.

So, unlike the Dubbaka by-election last year, Rao has taken a keen interest in the Huzurabad poll management.

“Neither the Prime Minister nor any other Chief Minister has ever thought of implementing a scheme like Dalit Bandhu for the upliftment of the Scheduled Castes,” Rao said addressing a public meet.

The scheme envisages a Rs 10 lakh assistance for selected SC families for their economic empowerment, with ventures like dairy farming, Kirana shops. The Huzurabad assembly constituency where it would be implemented on a pilot basis has a considerable number of scheduled caste voters who the TRS leaders believe would swing the result in favour of them.

Meanwhile, demands are rising to implement a similar financial incentive scheme for other backward communities.

