Telangana CM plans special cell with 1,000 personnel to curb drug menace in state

The cell is among the several measures the TRS government has contemplated to eliminate the usage of narcotic drugs

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 26 2022, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 18:02 ist
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI file photo

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed for the formation of a special Narcotic and Organised Crime Control (Counter Intelligence) Cell in the state.

The special cell in the Telangana police department, Rao said, should operate under the direct supervision of the state DGP Mahender Reddy.

The cell is among the several measures the TRS government has contemplated to eliminate the usage of narcotic drugs from the state.

The cell is planned to have about 1,000 members, performing special duties towards curbing the narcotic drugs. It would also act stringently against various organised crimes.

On Wednesday, Rao reviewed the measures to control the drugs menace with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and other officials. The CM, one official said, wants the culprits in narcotic drugs businesses be punished “however high and mighty they may be.”

In continuation, a conference is planned on Friday, chaired by the CM and attended by the home and excise ministers, all the top and district level police and excise officials.

Rao had chaired such a meeting in October after few cases of crime under the influence of drugs took place in the state. With reports indicating the consumption of Cannabis (ganja) as also on the rise, the Chief Minister had instructed for a comprehensive action plan to totally eradicate its availability, “before the situation goes out of hand.”

