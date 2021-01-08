Telangana CM to hold meeting on Covid-19 vaccine

Telangana CM to hold meeting on Covid-19 vaccine distribution

The meeting would also see a threadbare discussion on when to resume classes in educational institutions and other issues

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 08 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 14:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting with Ministers, District Collectors and other officials on January 11 on crucial issues, including finalisation of an action plan on the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine and resuming classes in educational institutions in the state.

The meeting would discuss the spread of Covid-19, the measures taken to contain its spread and administering the coronavirus vaccine to people, an official release said on Friday.

"An action plan will be finalised at the meeting on distributing the vaccine to all the regions and administering the vaccine to the people on a prioritised method," it said.

The meeting would also see a threadbare discussion on when to resume classes in educational institutions and other issues, including students from which standard (class) are to be allowed, how to conduct the classes, the methods being followed in other states, it said.

The other subjects on the agenda for the meeting on January 11, include revenue department matters, the state government's flagship green drive of 'Harita Haram' and 'Palle Pragati' (progress of villages) and 'Pattana Pragati' (progress of towns) programmes.

Telangana
Coronavirus vaccine
K Chandrasekhar Rao

