Telangana CM to inaugurate new Secretariat complex on February 17

Rao, popularly known as KCR, will open the Telangana State Secretariat complex named after B R Ambedkar

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 15 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 17:49 ist
K Chandrashekar Rao. Credit: IANS Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the State's new Secretariat here on February 17.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, will open the Telangana State Secretariat complex named after B R Ambedkar.

"It has been decided to inaugurate the newly constructed 'Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building' on February 17 on the day of the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. KCR will inaugurate the new Secretariat," State Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said in a release on Sunday.

Rao had laid the foundation stone for the construction of new Secretariat building here at the existing location near Hussain Sagar lake in June 2019.

The complex coming up in about seven lakh square feet is in its final stage of completion.

