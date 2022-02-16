Telangana CM to meet Opposition leaders to form 'front' against BJP

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has declared war on the BJP and called upon like-minded parties to join forces will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on February 20 in Mumbai.

While Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet the TRS chief in Hyderabad, KCR said that he would meet Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru. However, these dates are not fixed yet.

KCR went on with such efforts, meetings in the run-up to the 2019 general elections too with a talk of forming a “Federal Front”, possibly post polls. The BJP retaining power with an increased majority halted that enterprise.

The renewed efforts now, parleys with his counterparts including Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, yet again reveal the regional satrap's national-level political ambitions.

The numbers however are not in KCR's favour – i.e., for an influential role in case of a coalition government formation at the centre in 2024. Telangana has only 17 Lok Sabha seats, out of which the TRS could expect the best performance of winning 15 constituencies.

With over double the number of Parliament seats in their respective states, Banerjee, Stalin etc., leaders sit on far bigger prospects.

Nevertheless, Thackeray spoke to KCR over the phone on Wednesday and expressed support for his “fight for federal justice” while “denouncing the anti-people policies pursued by the BJP.”

T-CMO sources said that Thackeray had invited KCR to Mumbai and complemented “his fighting spirit for the rights of the states, for the integrity of the country.”

Former Prime Minister Gowda also spoke to KCR over the phone on Tuesday and offered his support to “the fight against communal politics.”

“To protect our country’s secularism and its diverse culture, we will stand in support with you,” Gowda is said to have told KCR.

In the past few days, KCR has sharpened his attack on the Narendra Modi led central government and even demanded proof of the surgical strikes on Pakistan while supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi statements on the issue.

Alleging that BJP rule is corrupt, KCR accused the party of corrupting young minds with religious matters in reference to the Hijab row in Karnataka.

In a public rally at Janagama last week, the CM sought the Telangana public consent for him to go to Delhi to fight the BJP.

KCR has been stating that he is in touch with several regional parties. He in fact met with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in Chennai in December when he visited Srirangam with his family.

In January, Rao, in separate meetings held at his official residence in Hyderabad, discussed the country's present political scenario with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and the CPI and CPM leaders. The Left leaders were in the city for their party-related activities.

The Telangana CM has been miffed by the alleged non-support from the Modi led centre to his state and the BJP's growing presence, political attacks and corruption charges on him.

