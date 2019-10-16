Telangana: Cop commits suicide in KCR’s farm house

A police head constable shot himself dead with his service weapon while on duty at the farmhouse of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Erravelli village of Siddipet district on Wednesday morning.

The head constable, identified as A Venkateshwarlu (40), of 12 Battalion had shot himself with the service weapon at around 11 am.

Siddipet police commissioner Joel Davis said that the constable who had a record of drinking problem committed suicide in an inebriated condition.

“He was habituated to the consumption of alcohol and had been irregular to his duties. He was suspended from the job last month, but was taken back into service following repeated requests by his wife. He resumed duty from October 1,” he said.

Venkateshwarlu, a native of Valigonda village of Yadadri Bhongir district, was assigned the duty of head guard at KCR's farmhouse at Erravelli, about 70 km from Hyderabad. His wife Shobha (30) is a vegetable vendor in the village and he has two children – daughter Vennela (13) and son Chandu (10).

However, in contradiction to what the police have said, Vennela told reporters that her father had stopped consuming alcohol for the last few days. “This morning, he called my mother and told her that he had a quarrel with another constable named Anil. We do not know what happened later,” she said.

Gajwel Assistant Commissioner of Police P Narayana told reporters that the constable had undergone treatment in a de-addiction centre at Narketpalli in Nalgonda district in the past, but had not changed his habits.

“Last week also, he was given a warning to give up his bad habits,” Narayana said.

The body of the constable was sent to the government general hospital at Siddipet for post mortem.