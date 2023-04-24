Telangana cops detain Y S Sharmila in paper leak case

Telangana cops detain YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila in paper leak case

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 24 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 12:21 ist
YSR Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Telangana Police on Monday detained YSRTP Chief Y S Sharmila in connection with the TSPSC question paper leak case.

According to news agency ANI, Sharmila was detained by the cops after they received information about her visiting the SIT office in connection with the case. She was subsequently shifted to the local police station.

More details awaited... 

