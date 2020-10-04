Telangana Covid-19 tally inches closer to two-lakh mark with 1,949 new cases

Telangana Covid-19 tally inches closer to two-lakh mark

Telangana reported 1,949 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to nearly two lakh, while tenmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,163, a government bulletin said on Sunday.

The active cases stood at 27,901 and the cumulative recovered cases rose to 1,70,212, it said, providing data as of 8 PM on October 3.

The fresh infections took the total count to 1,99,276 and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for maximum of 291 of the 1,949 cases, followed by Rangareddy (156) and Medchal Malkajgiri (150) districts. A total of 51,623 samples were tested on October 3.

Cumulatively, 32,05,249 samples have been tested in the state so far, the bulletin said.

The samples tested per million population was 86,116, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.6 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 85.41 per cent, while it was 84.1 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was 22,816, it added.

