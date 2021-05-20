Telangana declares Black Fungus infection as epidemic

Mucormycosis (black fungus), which is primarily affecting people recovering from Covid-19, has been declared an epidemic in Telangana on Thursday.
It has been classified as a notifiable disease in the state under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.
Fungal infection Mucormycosis is declared as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897: Govt of Telangana
— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

