Telangana declares Black Fungus infection as epidemic

Telangana declares Black Fungus infection as epidemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2021, 09:39 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 09:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mucormycosis (black fungus), which is primarily affecting people recovering from Covid-19, has been declared an epidemic in Telangana on Thursday. 

It has been classified as a notifiable disease in the state under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. 

More to follow... 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mucormycosis
Black Fungus
Telangana
Epidemic Diseases Act 1897
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

 