Telangana DSP's son, who flouted quarantine rules, tests coronavirus positive

After a senior ruling party MLA, a senior police officer has now embarrassed the Telangana government with his nonchalance on COVID-19.

Kothagudem Deputy Superintendent of Police SM Ali could face action under the 1897 Epidemic Diseases Act invoked to control COVID-19 pandemic, for allegedly allowing his London returned son visit family and friends.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Ali’s son – identified as P26 – has tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday. The man in early twenties had reached Hyderabad on March 18. Ali reportedly used his clout to make health officials let out his son for a home quarantine of 14 days.

He had then reached Kothagudem via Khammam. Local reports claimed that he flouted the quarantine rules and met friends, relatives and attended family functions.

Adding to the shame is a video of Ali’s son in fully body suit entering an ambulance to be taken from Kothagudem to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. His belongings were carried by two policemen with just handkerchiefs tied around their mouth.

At-least 22 people including Ali and the two policemen were identified as in contact with P26 and are put in isolation wards, undergoing tests.

On Monday, while addressing reporters, health minister Etela Rajender referred to the DSP case and expressed anguish that educated people as also behaving most irresponsibly.

“We are allowing such people for home quarantine believing they would follow instructions. It is the duty of parents not to let them roam outside. Ignoring the grim situation and government rules could be harmful for everyone,” said Etela adding that action would be taken on such persons.

“It is just a matter of another 10 days,” the minister said asking for restraint on part of suspected COVID-19 persons in the state.

Last week, a ruling party MLA Koneru Konappa, who returned from the USA along with his wife, took a train from Secunderabad to his hometown Kagaznagar. The MLA was spotted shaking hands with his supporters, attended municipal council meetings and religious events – all in a time when he was required to be at home in 14-day quarantine.