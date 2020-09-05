Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests positive for Covid-19

Telangana Finance Minister and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao's nephew Harish Rao has tested positive for Covid-19, two days ahead of the state's assembly session.

Harish Rao, a prominent leader in Telangana, confirmed the news on Saturday.

“On getting initial symptoms of Coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get Covid test done,” Harish tweeted.

On Thursday, Harish participated in a meeting held by CM Rao in the Pragathi Bhavan (CM's office cum official residence) to discuss the government strategy to be adopted in the legislative session beginning on 7 September.

According to the CMO officials, ministers KT Rama Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Etela Rajender, Jagdeesh Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Sabita Indrareddy, legislative council chief whip Bodakunti Venkateswarlu, whips Prabhakar, Bhanu Prasad, Damodar Reddy, legislative assembly chief whip Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar, whips Gampa Govardhan, Gongadi Sunitha, Balka Suman, Guvvala Balraju, Rega Kantha Rao, Arekapudi Gandhi, Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy were also present in the meeting.

Several ruling TRS legislators and at-least two ministers - home minister Md Ali and labour minister Malla Reddy had tested positive earlier.

Telangana assembly gets 44 extra seats because of Covid-19.

Strict Covid-19 measures are being put in place for the monsoon session of the Telangana assembly and council commencing on Monday.

Testing and negative reports and face masks are made mandatory for entry into the premises, including for the legislators and press persons. All the MLAs, MLCs and ministers would be provided with Covid-19 kits.

Legislative affairs minister Vemula said that all guidelines issued by Parliament are being implemented. “To ensure six feet distance between the members, we are arranging 44 additional seats in the assembly and eight in the council,” he said.

Officials have begun Covid-19 testing at the assembly on Friday with speaker Srinivas Reddy and council chairman Sukhender Reddy, who tested negative.

Regular sanitisation, availability of two ambulances, expert doctors are some of the other precautions taken. No visitors would be allowed.