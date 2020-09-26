Telangana gets heavy rainfall; Collectors alerted

Telangana gets heavy rainfall; Collectors told be on alert

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 26 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 15:48 ist
Telangana: Women cross a flooded road after heavy rains in Hyderabad, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains lashed the city and several parts of the state of Telangana on Saturday prompting the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue an alert to all district Collectors to take necessary measures.

Water stagnation was witnessed at several low-lying areas across the state due to overflowing of tanks and canals, according to reports. "In light of the forecast of heavy rains, the entire district administration should be on high alert.

All officers (are) to maintain headquarters and take measures to ensure no loss of life and properties. No leave and permission for public holidays. Special vigil should be maintained in low- lying and vulnerable areas," the Chief Secretary told the Collectors.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places across several districts on Saturday resulting in massive flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas. Massive falling of trees and electric poles are leading to disruption of transport in the some areas of the districts, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rainfall
Telangana

What's Brewing

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

 