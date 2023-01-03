Telangana got Rs 3.3 lakh crore investment in IT and related sectors since 2014: KTR

Telangana has attracted Rs 3.30 lakh crore ($40 billion) of investment since 2014, following the state formation, claimed IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao.

The state has consequently created over 22.5 lakh jobs, said KTR, who is also the working president of the ruling party BRS.

KTR said that Telangana government’s “revolutionary policies, industrial parks, transparent governance and TS-iPASS, in sync with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision helped in attracting the investments.”

“Triumphant Telangana attracted a whopping Rs 3.30 lakh crores ($40 billion) of investment through the path-breaking TSiPASS and in IT and ITeS Sectors since 2014,” said KTR while mentioning that the overall investment amount and employment figures would be much higher if real estate, hospitality, mining, logistics and other sectors are also taken into account.

“Hyderabad overtook cities which were in leading positions in providing employment opportunities.”

At a meeting held with officials of the IT, industries and commerce departments in the new year, the minister directed them to prepare a report on the investments attracted by all sectors.

Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) Act, 2014 was enacted for speedy processing of applications and issuing clearances required for setting up of industries. TS-iPASS is based on self-certification by the entrepreneur towards creating an investor friendly environment.

Under TS-iPASS, time limits are set for each approval, varying from one day to a maximum of 30 days.

KTR said that a total of 14 priority sectors were identified by his government and a director was appointed to each of the sectors.

"In our constant engagements with the companies keen to invest, we presented details on our pioneering policies, world-class infrastructure available here, which helped to attract investments,” said KTR in the meeting on Monday.

The minister lauded the department officials and exhorted them to work in the same spirit to continue the spree of investments into Telangana. Various activities in the pipeline and projects scheduled to be inaugurated were discussed in the meeting.