Telangana government forms special cell to conserve Hyderabad lakes

The Telangana government has formed a special cell for the protection of lakes in Hyderabad, with a special commissioner heading its operations.

The decision comes amid aggravated concerns about the shrinking water bodies in the fast-expanding mega-city, home to nearly one crore population.

There are about 185 lakes and other water bodies in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials state that the net area of these water bodies has shrunk over a period of time, due to encroachment.

“The outflow channels have been encroached in some cases adversely affecting the “chain of tanks” concept. As a result, there have been instances of lake overflows and breach of bunds whenever it rains heavily,” says Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary, MAUD.

The October floods last year in the capital city, of a scale unknown in over a century, have offered the administrators a first-hand experience of a widespread water fury. The incessant rains on October 13, have caused floods in the Musi River, breaching 14 tanks. While 33 people died, dozens of colonies remained in 3-4 feet deep water for over a week.

So, in order to have a focused approach for the comprehensive management of Hyderabad’s lakes and other water bodies, the Telangana government has on Monday issued an order for the appointment of a special commissioner (lakes), in accordance with the GHMC act provisions.

The special commissioner, Kumar said, will prepare a master plan for each water body, taking into consideration factors like Full Tank Level (FTL), buffer and green zones. While preventing further encroachments in FTL, the official would scientifically manage the flow into and out of the water body. Sewerage flow, its treatment and diversion of treated waters would also be monitored.

Strengthening of the bunds, ensuring proper functioning of the sluices, cleaning of lakes making them free of water hyacinth etc growth and beautification of the precincts are some more of the commissioner's functions.

The Hussain Sagar Water Body Management Circle is put under the commissioner’s control.

While forming lake protection committees involving the locals, housing societies etc, the commissioner is expected to draw in the corporates with their CSR funds for the protection, rejuvenation and beautification of the lakes.

