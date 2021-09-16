Telangana government offers Rs 20 lakh ex- gratia to kin of minor who was raped and murdered

Telangana Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday met the parents of the six-year old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour and offered them a cheque for Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia, an official release said.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered allegedly by a man in a neighbouring house at Saidabad here on the evening of September 9. The accused is still at large.

The ministers also assured support and help from the state government and stringent action against the culprit as per law and justice rendered as expeditiously possible, it said.

Home Minister Ali on Wednesday asked police officials to take steps to apprehend the accused in the case as soon as possible and take further measures as per law, even as the opposition Congress, BJP and others stepped up attacks on the TRS government over the incident.

