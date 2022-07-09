Telangana government on alert as incessant rains throw life out of gear

Incessant rains have thrown life out of gear in several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Saturday night, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rains in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu districts.

Hyderabad city could receive intense spells, with heavy rainfall warning issued for some parts.

An active monsoon movement and a low pressure area formed over Odisha and neighborhoods with the associated cyclonic circulation are among the reasons for the heavy rains. Heavy rains are predicted till Monday.

With some towns like Bhainsa already flooded, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government is on alert.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people not to venture out of their homes unless there is an emergency.

Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all the departments concerned and take quick safety measures. The Chief Secretary would hold video conferences with District Collectors to review the situation and deploy the NDRF and other rescue teams in the flood prone areas.

Following the Red alert for Telangana and Maharashtra, CM would also review the situation from time to time. Rao instructed the ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local body representatives to stay alert in their respective areas, and take part in rescue operations as needed to ensure there is no loss of life.

As heavy inflows are raising the water levels in River Godavari and Pranahitha, the state irrigation officials are alerted to take necessary steps.