Telangana Governor expresses doubts of her phone being tapped

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has on Wednesday expressed doubt that K Chandrasekhar Rao administration is tapping her phones.

The charge comes as the latest showdown in the apparent ongoing feud between the Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan, the CM's office cum residence.

“I doubt my phones are tapped. If they want I'll hand over my phone,” Soundararajan said in a press conference.

The governor said that attempts were made by the TRS “to falsely drag my name, the Raj Bhavan” into the TRS MLAs poaching case.

In yet another row between the two offices, the TRS government is accusing the governor of withholding the clearance of six bills including the Telangana universities common recruitment board bill 2022.

The governor had reportedly asked education minister Sabitha Reddy to meet her to clarify certain aspects about the bill. But the meeting did not take place.

“It is my responsibility to get all the doubts clarified. I am not stopping any bills,” Soundararajan told reporters.

The governor sought to know as to who is behind the protests called for by the Telangana university students' Joint Action Committee objecting the recruitment board bill clearance delay.

“Who is motivating you to agitate? Anyway, Raj Bhavan doors are always open, unlike the Pragathi Bhavan. I have democratized Raj Bhavan,” the governor said.