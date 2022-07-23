Telangana governor lauded for giving emergency care to passenger on IndiGo flight

Telangana governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has earned public praise for providing emergency medical aid to a patient suffering chest pain and other symptoms on a flight from New Delhi to Hyderabad on Saturday.

Soundararajan was returning from Varanasi via New Delhi in an Indigo flight in the wee hours when an emergency announcement was made by the flight attendant asking if there was any physician among the passengers.

The governor, a qualified doctor, responded to the panic call and rushed to the passenger seated on the rear side of the aircraft. He was drowsy and sweating profusely.

Suspecting indigestion as the cause, Soundararajan made the patient lie flat, checked his vitals and treated him with first aid and supportive drugs. The middle-aged man recovered after a while and smiled, in a thanking gesture. He was taken to the airport medical centre on arrival.

While Soundararajan received appreciation from the co-passengers, one of them – Ravi Chander Naik – took to Twitter and made the governor's humane act known to the world.

“It was our absolute pleasure to have (the governor) on board with us. We salute our superheroes and can't thank them enough for their selfless contribution always,” Indigo said in a reply tweet.

Mr Mudavath, it was our absolute pleasure to have @DrTamilisaiGuv onboard with us. We salute our superheroes and can't thank them enough for their selfless contribution always.💙 https://t.co/CEAN6jpwHI — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2022

The governor's office later sent out a press statement acknowledging the same and Soundararajan too responded on Twitter.

“First aid kit must be kept in a ready-to-use stage and contents verified daily. Doctors on board can be marked on travel charts as in the Railways for SOS calls. At 4 am mid air I was awake and could take the call. Your call may go unnoticed in sleepy hours,” the governor suggested to the airline in her tweet.

A physician turned politician, Soundararajan holds a MBBS degree, and a postgraduate diploma in gynecology and obstetrics.

Soundararajan, who earlier served as Tamil Nadu BJP chief, took charge as Telangana governor in September 2019.