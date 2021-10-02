Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, her Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya and other leaders on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi here on his 152nd birth anniversary.

Soundararajan, Dattatreya, several state ministers, including Mohd Mahmood Ali and K T Rama Rao, visited 'Bapu Ghat' at Langar Houz here, a memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation, and paid floral tributes.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council chairman V Bhoopal Reddy paid homage at the Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the state legislature premises.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore and other leaders also visited 'Bapu Ghat' and paid tributes.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, whose first phase of state-wide 'padayatra' is concluding on Saturday, paid homage at Husnabad in Karimnagar district.

TDP's Telangana unit president Bakkani Narasimhulu and other party leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and also country's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of the latter's 117th birth anniversary at NTR Bhavan, TDP office in the city.

Watch latest videos by DH here: