Telangana Guv Tamilisai wishes CM KCR speedy recovery

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wishes CM KCR speedy recovery

The veteran politician is being treated for a small ulcer in the stomach

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 12 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 22:43 ist
Telengana CM KCR. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who was being treated for a small ulcer in the stomach.

Rao on Sunday visited a private super-specialty hospital here following abdominal discomfort and a small ulcer in the stomach was found during medical tests, the hospital said.

"Wish honb Chief Minister #KCR garu @TelanganaCMO speedy recovery & get well soon," the Governor tweeted. The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it said

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Telengana
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Tamilisai Soundararajan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

When love is in the hair...

When love is in the hair...

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

 