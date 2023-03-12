Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wishes CM KCR speedy recovery

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who was being treated for a small ulcer in the stomach.
Rao on Sunday visited a private super-specialty hospital here following abdominal discomfort and a small ulcer in the stomach was found during medical tests, the hospital said.
"Wish honb Chief Minister #KCR garu @TelanganaCMO speedy recovery & get well soon," the Governor tweeted. The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it said
— Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) March 12, 2023
