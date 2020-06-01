Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarararjan expresses concern over largest single day spike of 199 COVID-19 cases

With 199 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana on Sunday, reportedly the highest single-day surge, Governor Tamilisai Soundarararjan has expressed concern over the sharp rise in positive cases, in spite of the ongoing efforts, and called for stepping up the fight against the infectious disease.

She, however, said there is no need to panic over the single-day surge, but felt that it is a warning to be cautious and careful.

"Worried about surge in Corona positive cases in #Telengana state in spite of efforts in existence.

Single day's largest jump of 199 cases 2 PG medicos & other front line warriors including police warrants United aggressive #fightagainstcorona Stepping up #COVID fights is needed," Soundararajan tweeted.

She said relaxation in lockdown norms does not mean relaxation in safety precautions learnt in recent months.

"Single day Surge No need to be panic. But warning to be cautious & careful.

#relaxation in lockdown restrictions doesn't mean a relaxation of safety precautions & practices learned recently.

luckily we are moving towards #Unlock1 not lockdown 5 relaxation not 4 virus but 4 values," she said.

Telangana registered its largest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with 199 fresh infections reported on Sunday, pushing the tally to 2,698 even as five fatalities due to the virus were reported in the state, taking the toll to 82.