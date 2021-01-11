BHEL officer's suicide to be entrusted to sr officer

Telangana govt to entrust probe into BHEL officer's suicide to senior officer

SC had earlier asked the state police to consider allegations made by the woman and take the probe to its logical conclusion by filing the final report

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
  Jan 11 2021
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 20:31 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

The Telangana government on Monday told the Supreme Court that further investigation into the suicide of a woman finance officer due to alleged sexual harassment at her workplace at BHEL Hyderabad office, would be entrusted to some senior officer with immediate effect.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar took on record an affidavit by V C Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad in this regard and put the matter for consideration after four weeks.

The court asked the state police to inform about further development on the next date of hearing on February 10.

In December 2020, the court had pulled up the Telangana government for showing "insensitivity" towards a plea by the mother of the woman finance officer who ended her life allegedly due to repeated sexual harassment.

The top court had earlier asked the state police to consider allegations made by the woman and take the probe to its logical conclusion by filing the final report.

It directed the Home Secretary to personally look into the matter and issue necessary directions to ensure compliance of its direction, to avoid embarrassment to the State.

Advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, appearing for petitioner-woman, had earlier said her daughter was a bright, young and intelligent finance professional, having other qualifications.
 
She had joined BHEL in 2009, at a young age of 23 years and served BHEL till her last breath i.e. till October 17, 2019.

"The suicide note of the deceased and her last telephonic conversation with her sister, categorically established that her own supervisor and office colleagues subjected her to extreme level of sexual, physical and mental harassment and attempted to rape her, due to which she was forced to commit suicide," the petition claimed.

The Telangana police, however, had illegally given clean chit to the accused persons, in their latest report of June 02, 2020, filed before the National Commission of Women (NCW), the petition claimed and sought a CBI enquiry into the entire case to unravel the truth.

Telangana
Supreme Court
Suicide
BHEL
Sexual Harassment

