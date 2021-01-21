Telangana govt to implement 10% quota for economically weaker sections

Telangana govt to implement 10% quota for EWS

Rao said a high-level review meeting will be held in the next two to three days on the matter

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 21 2021, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 18:06 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

Nearly two years after the Centre announced 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions, the Telangana government on Thursday said it has decided to implement the quota in the state.

According to an official release, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said a high-level review meeting will be held in the next two to three days on the matter and appropriate orders will be issued.

"There is a need to implement 10 percent reservation in jobs and education to those from economically weaker classes. We have decided to implement it while continuing the reservations for those who are already enjoying the benefit as it is," the release quoted KCR as saying.

As of now 50 per cent reservation for the weaker sections is in force in the state. With additional 10 percent quota for the EWS, the total percentage of reservation will rise to 60, the release added. 

K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana
EWS

