Telangana govt unveils 'KCR nutrition kits' for pregnant women

The K Chandrashekar Rao government has initiated the distribution of "KCR Nutrition Kits" on Wednesday for pregnant women in nine districts of Telangana with high prevalence of anaemia.

Each kit contains a nutrition drink powder (1kg), unseeded dates (1 kg), ghee (500 ml), iron syrup (3 bottles), one Albendazole tablet, a plastic cup and plastic basket.

The nutrition kits come in addition to the BRS government's 2017 “KCR Kits” scheme for pregnant women opting for delivery in the government health centres, hospitals.

The KCR Nutrition Kits however will be for the pregnant women in the neediest areas with high prevalence of anaemia - Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad, districts where the ST population is also high.

The programme was launched by state health minister Harish Rao at Kamareddy, while the local legislators distributed the kits in their respective areas. The kits would be given twice - one in the second trimester and another in the third to ensure good health of the mother and baby in the womb.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-V) 2019-20, anaemia is prevalent among 53 per cent of pregnant women in Telangana. Complications due to anaemia in pregnant women are a major cause of maternal mortality.

The KCR Nutrition Kits, officials said, is intended to further decrease anaemia cases in the state.

"Contents of the kit are designed to be highly nutritious with proteins, energy, micro and macronutrients. The supplements are intended to address anaemia and improve body mass index."