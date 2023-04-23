Telangana govt will pursue social reformer Basaveshwara's philosophy of equality: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday greeted Veerashaiva Lingayats and people of the country on the occassion of birth anniversary of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara.

Rao remembered the services of the social reformer, who worked for the establishment of equal society and his teachings, a release from CMO said.

Rao, also known as KCR, hailed Basaveshwara as a social visionary, who not only reformed the religious values prevailing in the society of that time, and fought against the social evils.

The Chief Minister said that the government will pursue Basaveshwara's philosophy of equality that all human beings are equal regardless of caste and religion.

KCR made it clear that he will continue with Basaveshwara's aspirations by working towards the welfare of Dalit, Backward castes, Tribals and women, the release said.

The Chief Minister said that the social reformer established the 'Anubhava Mantap' system and all the castes were represented in it. The seeds of parliamentary democracy were sown in those days by the visionary leader.

KCR said that the State government is officially organising Basaveshwara's birth anniversary every year. He further said the State government also allocated Rs 10 crore funds for the construction of Basava Bhavan here.